Waco-area news briefs: City offices closed Friday before, Monday after Christmas

City office holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Friday trash collection will happen early, on Wednesday. Dec. 26 trash collection will happen late, on Dec. 28.

Waco Transit System will run regular service Saturday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle operate until 6 p.m. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Sunday.

Mall-to-Mall lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation will close lanes along Highway 6 starting Monday night.

The eastbound outside lane and shoulder from Depot Drive to Bagby Avenue, the westbound off ramp to Beverly Drive, eastbound off ramp to Imperial Drive and the westbound outside lane and shoulder from Beverly Drive to Depot Drive will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday morning.

Industrial Drive will also close where it intersects with the Highway 6 frontage road.

Christmas Community Luncheon

The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 300 Webster Ave.

All are welcome for the traditional feast.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Community memorial service

McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and neighbors who experienced homelessness or were unclaimed in 2022.

The service will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Hangar, 417 S. 17th St.

Step Up & Scale Down

The McLennan County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will start Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program, Jan. 24 at the Extensison office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.