YMCA STEAM class

The April science, technology, engineering, art and math classes at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on rain.

The class for ages 3-6 is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 17. Registration ends April 10. Cost is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for nonmembers.

Contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org for more information.

City offices closed Friday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for the spring holiday and Easter weekend.

Residents with Friday trash collection will have their pickups for gray and blue carts collected two days earlier, on Wednesday. Cobbs Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday.

All branches of the the Waco-McLennan County Library system will be closed on Friday and Sunday, but will be open on Saturday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will maintain their normal hours of operation.

MCC closed Friday

McLennan Community College will be closed Friday and Saturday for the spring holiday.

Classes will resume Monday. The Community Clinic at MCC and the Tarleton State and Texas Tech University administrative offices will be open Friday.

Family Dog Day

The third annual Bellmead Family Dog Day will be from 2 to 5 p.m. April 15 at Brame Park, off Hogan Lane.

The pet-friendly day in the park will have free microchipping available, a discounted vaccine clinic, food, vendors, cornhole tournament, dog show and activities for the kids.

Call 254-424-8455 for more information.

Waco Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coin Club will present its annual spring show Friday and Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $2.

Hourly door prizes will be awarded, and the club raffle features gold and silver coins. Winners do not need to be present to win; the drawing will be held later at the monthly club meeting at Harrison Senior Center.

Scouts in uniform and their leaders attending the class will be admitted free. Two merit badge classes are available Saturday.

Contact Eugene Freeman at 254-931-9682 or Freeman2@comcast.net for more information.

Lifelong Learning reception

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 2 p.m. April 25 with a reception on the mezzanine of the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Members and friends of Lifelong Learning are invited to enjoy refreshments and visit before the “Celebrating Intellectual Curiosity” program begins in the theater at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit baylor.edu/lifelonglearning or call 254-710-1110.

NARFE conference

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will host the NARFE Texas Federation Conference April 24-26 at Hampton Inn and Suites South, 2501 Marketplace Drive.

No local chapter meeting will be held in April.

Chapter members are invited to attend the Tuesday session at no charge, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending with a banquet and entertainment in the evening.

The agenda includes exhibitors, speakers, lunch and information about NARFE. Chapter members may register for the conference Tuesday morning between 8 and 9 a.m.

Boots on the Brazos

Boots on the Brazos, a fundraiser for The Arc of McLennan County, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. May 6 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Coach’s Smoke, and music and dancing with Branded Heart.

Individual tickets cost $130 each. Attire is casual or western. For details, call 254-756-7491 or visit www.wacoarc.org.

AARP tax help

AARP Tax-Aide has three sites preparing income tax returns for free through the April 18 deadline:

Monday and Wednesdays — Ascension Providence Hospital, 6901 Medical Parkway

Tuesdays and Thursdays — East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesdays-Thursdays — First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St.

All sites are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No AARP membership is required. Call 254-307-2944 for more information.