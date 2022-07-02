Waco-area news briefs: City offices closed Monday, attractions remain open

Fourth on the Brazos

The city of Waco’s free annual Fourth of July celebration will open at 6 p.m. Monday at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Commodores will perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by a patriotic concert from the Waco community band at 9:10.

Fireworks will start at 9:15. For more information, go to brazosnightswaco.com.

Free access to Trib

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Monday’s edition will be online only.

The Trib’s online edition will be free through July 4, sponsored by RV Station, including the daily e-edition and all stories posted at wacotrib.com.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for Independence Day. The college will reopen Tuesday.

Current students may continue to register for summer II and fall classes through WebAdvisor.

Old Oaks Fourth parade

The Old Oaks Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday from 2525 Old Oaks Drive.

Spectators should bring lawn chairs. Lemonade and cookies will be served after the parade. For more information, call 254-715-4479.

City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.

Monday’s trash collection will be serviced Wednesday. Waco Transit administration and terminal operations will be closed.

The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will remain open Sunday and Monday.

