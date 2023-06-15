City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and green carts collected later, on Wednesday.

Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed. The landfill will be closed to the public.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open for their regular hours Monday.

Waco Big Bird fly-in

The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 23rd annual Waco Big Bird fly-in Saturday at the club field at Lake Waco’s Speegleville Park, 3400 Overflow Road.

The event is free to the public and will include concessions and public restrooms.

Per-car donations will benefit Texas State Technical College scholarships.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and end at 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-493-6743 or visit www.hotmac.org.

Lions Park survey

A community survey on the planned redevelopment of Lions Park remains open through Sunday. It gives an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the park.

To take the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/DZS55Q9.

Cooling center this week

Due to the impending high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are in a crate.

Car, bike show

American Legion Post No. 273 will hold a car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.

Entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Categories include classic and modern cars and trucks, specialty, motorcycle, most unique, judges’ choice and spectators’ choice.

All proceeds benefit Post No. 273.

Juneteenth parade set

Waco’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Cost for a parade entry is $20 for Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, email info@centexchamber.com or call 254-235-3204.

HOT Pond Tour

The annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held June 24-25 with free self-guided tours showing off some of Central Texas’ finest home water gardening projects.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with an optional evening viewing for select tour sites.

Tour organizers will again accept donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. Gift cards of $25 will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled “What I discovered on the pond tour.”

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.

Gardening hotline open

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub or tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Call 254-757-5180, ask for the Master Gardener office.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “Get on the Air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. Field Day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.