Waco-area news briefs: City offices closed New Year's Day, but golf course will be open

Friday trash collected on Wednesday
City of Waco offices will be closed on Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Trash normally collected on Friday will be collected early, on Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System is closed Friday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Transit Administration offices will also be closed.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument, will all be closed New Year’s Day. These attractions will all re-open on Saturday.
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.
Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Monday-Thursday: Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crisis Counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; and promoting the use of development of coping strategies.
New Year’s Day edition online only
The Tribune-Herald New Year’s Day edition will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on Friday.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.
Styrofoam recycling returns in April
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru styrofoam recycling event Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.