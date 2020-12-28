Waco-area news briefs: City offices closed New Year's Day, but golf course will be open

Friday trash collected on Wednesday

City of Waco offices will be closed on Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Trash normally collected on Friday will be collected early, on Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System is closed Friday.

Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Transit Administration offices will also be closed.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument, will all be closed New Year’s Day. These attractions will all re-open on Saturday.

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.

Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.

Testing will be available at the following sites: