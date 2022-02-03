Waco-area news briefs: City opens warming site at Dewey Community Center

New Marlin animal shelter

The city of Marlin will have a grand opening for its new 1,900-square-foot animal control center at 11 a.m. Saturday. The facility at 115 Capps St. is the only permanent facility in Falls County designed as an animal control center.

The building will provide an operations post for the Marlin animal control officer and shelter for captured animals.

For more information, email the city of Marlin at citysecretary@marlintx.net.

Severe weather class

The National Weather Service will conduct a free, virtual SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The program is in partnership with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management and McLennan Community College.

Registration is available at www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend.

Warming center open

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are operating the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., as a warming center 24-hours-a-day during the cold weather.