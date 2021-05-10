Waco-area news briefs: City to air programs examining 1953 Waco tornado

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter meets 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Master Gardeners applications

McLennan County Master Gardeners is accepting applications for the first time in three years.

Applications are being accepted through May 13. Get an application and complete details on the McLennan County Master Gardener website at txmg.org/mclennan/about.

Call Debbie Vanous at 248-1989 or Linda Baggett at 717-3854 for more information.

History presentation

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association is hosting an African-American history presentation by Dannie Archie and a presentation by the Neighborhood Engagement Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited.

Parkinson's group discussion

Heart O' Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host a discussion group at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

Call 716-4402 for more information.

