Waco-area news briefs: City to air programs examining 1953 Waco tornado

City to air tornado retrospective
In recognition of the anniversary of the May 11, 1953 Waco tornado, the Waco City Cable Channel, WCCC-TV, will air programs produced by the city featuring stories from survivors and rescue workers telling their stories of the tragedy.
The following programs air Tuesday at www.wccc.tv on the 68th anniversary of the tornado:
10 a.m. — “The 1953 Waco Tornado: The Untold Stories”
12 p.m. — “The 1953 Waco Tornado: More Untold Stories”
2 p.m. — “The 1953 Waco Tornado: The Search, A Disaster Study”
7 p.m. — “The 1953 Waco Tornado: Images & Reflections”
10 p.m. — “1953 Waco Tornado: Live Radio Broadcast, Part 1”
10:30 p.m. — “1953 Waco Tornado: Live Radio Broadcast, Part 2
Pleasant Olive grocery giveaway
Pleasant Olive Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Pantry, is hosting a grocery giveaway Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.
The giveaway takes place at 1600 E. League St. and includes dry goods, canned good, produce items, and drinks.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter meets 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 254-717-1186.
Master Gardeners applications
McLennan County Master Gardeners is accepting applications for the first time in three years.
Applications are being accepted through May 13. Get an application and complete details on the McLennan County Master Gardener website at txmg.org/mclennan/about.
Call Debbie Vanous at 248-1989 or Linda Baggett at 717-3854 for more information.
History presentation
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association is hosting an African-American history presentation by Dannie Archie and a presentation by the Neighborhood Engagement Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited.
Parkinson's group discussion
Heart O' Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host a discussion group at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.
Call 716-4402 for more information.
