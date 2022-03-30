Waco-area news briefs: City to gauge interest in Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association

Neighborhood meeting

The city of Waco's Office of Neighborhood Engagement will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to gauge interest in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association.

To find out if an address is in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood, go to waco-texas.com/neighborhoods, and click the blue "What's My Neighborhood?" button. For more information, contact the Office of Neighborhood Engagement at 254-750-5774 or neighborhoods@wacotx.gov.

Lenten fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.

MCC's 'The Tinker of Tivoli'

McLennan Community College Opera will perform “The Tinker of Tivoli” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at MCC.

Loosely based on the Grimm Brothers tale of "The Gallant Tailor" and adapted from the operatic works of Rossini, "The Tinker of Tivoli" is a comic opera for young audiences that tells the story of Beppe, a tinker who swats flies with a single blow, and his rise and subsequent fall in village popularity, the love of stuttering young Ernesto and the beautiful Nanina, the feuding of Beppe and Luigi, and the delicious pies that brought them all together. The story ends happily with friendships mended, young love triumphant and fresh pies for all.

Tickets are $8 for adults and free for students of all ages, military service members and seniors, and may be reserved through the McLennan Box Office at boxoffice@mclennan.edu or 254-299-8200.

