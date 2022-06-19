Waco-area news briefs: City to hold Community Emergency Response Class

Pond, water garden tour

The Heart Of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at various backyard ponds and water gardens in the Waco area.

Locations are listed on the organization's website, hotwgps.com.

The tours are free and self-guided. Participants will get a chance to talk to owners about building and maintaining a pond or water garden and raising fish. Money raised through voluntary donations will go to support Waco Wetlands.

For more information, call 254-717-4665.

Emergency Response Class

The Waco Office of Emergency Management will have a Community Emergency Response Class on Friday through Sunday, June 26, at the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, 721 N. 4th St.

The class is intended to provide the knowledge and skills citizen volunteers need to effectively serve their community.

To sign up, go to https://www.preparingtexas.org/DeliveryDetails.aspx?classid=07b8d5f0-0e12-4cce-980b-301c51353e2b.

Texas Ranger Talks

Texas Ranger Talks at Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, are planned at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, as well as July 9 and July 23.

An active or retired Texas Ranger will speak about their service. The event will last about 30 minutes followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers. Presentations are included with regular admission to the museum.

Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 6-12.

