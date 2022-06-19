 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: City to hold Community Emergency Response Class

  • 0

Pond, water garden tour

The Heart Of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at various backyard ponds and water gardens in the Waco area.

Locations are listed on the organization's website, hotwgps.com.

The tours are free and self-guided. Participants will get a chance to talk to owners about building and maintaining a pond or water garden and raising fish. Money raised through voluntary donations will go to support Waco Wetlands.

For more information, call 254-717-4665.

Emergency Response Class

The Waco Office of Emergency Management will have a Community Emergency Response Class on Friday through Sunday, June 26, at the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, 721 N. 4th St.

People are also reading…

The class is intended to provide the knowledge and skills citizen volunteers need to effectively serve their community.

To sign up, go to https://www.preparingtexas.org/DeliveryDetails.aspx?classid=07b8d5f0-0e12-4cce-980b-301c51353e2b.

Texas Ranger Talks

Texas Ranger Talks at Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, are planned at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, as well as July 9 and July 23.

An active or retired Texas Ranger will speak about their service. The event will last about 30 minutes followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers. Presentations are included with regular admission to the museum.

Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 6-12.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stretch of Washington Avenue makes two-way debut in downtown Waco

Stretch of Washington Avenue makes two-way debut in downtown Waco

The downtown stretch of Washington Avenue from Fifth Street to 18th Street had long carried only westbound traffic. After a delay of several weeks waiting on the necessary striping and final touches, crews cleared out barriers blocking the new eastbound lane and the road made its two-way debut Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert