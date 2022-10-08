Waco-area news briefs: City to hold meeting on upcoming Washington Avenue project

City plans street project

The city of Waco will have a come-and-go informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to discuss street work along Washington Avenue planned for winter of next year.

The work on Washington, from 18th Street to 26th Street, includes full reconstruction of the roadway, resulting in one lane of traffic in each direction and a shoulder on each side of the road for parking.

The project also includes sidewalk reconstruction and water, wastewater and storm drain work.

City representatives and contractors will be available to discuss the project.

BU women's basketball dinner

Baylor women's basketball and the Tip-Off Club will have the annual Welcome Back Dinner on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Head coach Nicki Collen will introduce the 2022-23 Baylor women's basketball squad and preview the upcoming season.

The dinner is free and open to the general public.

Children’s Garden Fair

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have the 14th annual Children’s Garden Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place in Cameron Park, 2600 Sturgis Road, across from the Cameron Park Clubhouse.

The event will include free activities for kids of all ages and families, designed to teach lessons about gardening in Central Texas. Everyone can take home seeds and small plants ready to grow.

All activities will be outdoors, weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Art Guild tips session

The Art Guild of Central Texas is will have a "Tips and Techniques for Better Paintings" session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is free for guests' first visit, and $10 thereafter. Professional artists Kay Reinke and Judi Simon will explain and answer questions about their experience in solving problems encountered while painting landscapes and portraits.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

MCC Chorale performs



McLennan Community College Chorale will have a free fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave.

For more information, call 254-299-8833.