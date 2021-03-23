Waco-area news briefs: City to host COVID-19 press conference Wednesday

Participants will hunt for animal tracks and learn about animals in the wild, including the cultures and dwellings of early Central Texans. The program is free with the price of admission.

Topsoil, compost available

Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until Saturday's pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.

Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to help.

Waco Coin Show April 2-3

The Waco Coin Club's 40th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.

Admission is $2 and children younger than 14 get in free. Door prizes will be awarded hourly.

For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.

