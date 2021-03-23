 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: City to host COVID-19 press conference Wednesday
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: City to host COVID-19 press conference Wednesday

  • 0

COVID-19 press conference

The city of Waco will host a virtual COVID-19 press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine, and other local medical representatives.

The press conference will be telecast live at wccc.tv.

Free food distribution

Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.

Attendees will receive an varied assortment of food items, depending on available supplies. Recipients are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Walk-ups are welcome as well.

Waco Jazz Orchestra

The Waco Jazz Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Performing Arts Center on the McLennan Community College campus, 1400 College Drive.

Seating is limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. For more information, call 299-8283.

Backyard ecology for kids

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a Backyard Ecology exhibit for children 5 and younger from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Participants will hunt for animal tracks and learn about animals in the wild, including the cultures and dwellings of early Central Texans. The program is free with the price of admission.

Topsoil, compost available

Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until Saturday's pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.

Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to help.

Waco Coin Show April 2-3

The Waco Coin Club's 40th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.

Admission is $2 and children younger than 14 get in free. Door prizes will be awarded hourly.

For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert