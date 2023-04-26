Lions Park public meeting

The city of Waco will hold a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the Waco Convention Center's McLennan Hall, 100 Washington Ave., to discuss ideas for the future of Lions Park.

Items to be discussed include current trends in park design and how public feedback will influence the final design. The city of Waco, Lions Park Trust Board and many community partners plan to work together to redevelop Lions Park.

To register to attend, go to https://waco-texas.com/lionsparkwaco/meeting-registration. For more information on the project, go to lionsparkwaco.com.

Property tax workshop

Grassroots Community Development will have an East Waco property tax workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity A.M.E. Church, 819 Dunbar Ave.

The workshop will be presented in English and Spanish and include information about how to protest property taxes. Participants should bring their tax appraisal letter.

For more information, call 254-235-7358.

Texas Ranger book signing

Betty Oglesbee, author of “Texas Ranger Leo Bishop: His Legendary life and Times … A Personal Glimpse,” will sign copies of her new book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.

Leo Henderson Bishop (1903-1973) was among the first of the “new” Texas Rangers appointed by James Allred upon his inauguration as governor of Texas in 1935.

Boys to Men Conference

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a Boys to Men Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The youth-mentoring workshop is free to attend for boys ages 10 to 17 and will include activities.

For information, call 254-750-8684.

Arboretum celebration

The city of Woodway will celebrate the reopening of the Carleen Bright Arboretum as part of Arbo Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities.

Admission is free. Parking available at the Pavilion parking lot, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall.

St. Mary’s festival

St. Mary’s annual church festival will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott.

The day will include a fried chicken and sausage meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse for $13, live and silent auctions, Wheel of Saints, a country store and activities for children of all ages.

Spring night on the farm

World Hunger Relief, 356 Spring Lake Road, will host Spring Night on the Farm from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The event marks the organization’s 47th birthday. Valley Mills Vineyards and Olive Branch will cater the event, which will showcase homegrown produce and local wine. The meal will be served in a small-plate style to allow guests to mingle and explore the farm at their leisure.

Tickets are $100 each and include an optional sunset tour of the farm to peek at the market garden, goats, mini cows and livestock guardian dogs.

To register, go to worldhungerrelief.org.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public and will include a day of healthy activities designed to celebrate kids being kids.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez, program director of fitness and child watch, at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Epilepsy Walk now virtual

Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas has revised its planned Walk to End Epilepsy event Saturday into a virtual event.

For time and details. go to the group's Facebook page.

Master Gardener plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the breezeway of Westview Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.

There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.

Profits from the sale, the only annual fundraiser for the McLennan County Master Gardeners, are used to support the group’s mission of teaching McLennan County residents of all ages good gardening skills and practices.

Pets are not allowed at the sale.

For more information, call the Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.