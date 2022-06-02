Waco-area news briefs: City to cut ribbon Saturday at improved Buena Vista Park

Healthy Families Expo

Waco Family Medicine and Waco Area Health Education Center will hold the second annual Healthy Families Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1600 Providence Drive.

The event will offer free health screenings, food distribution, cooking demonstrations, a Zumba workout, food trucks, live music, raffle giveaways, community mural activity and family fun activities.

For more information, email Wacoahec@gmail.com.

Waco ‘geyser’ walk

Waco Walks will host a “geyser” themed walk starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bell’s Hill Elementary School, 2100 Ross Ave.

Community water event

Texan by Nature will have a community conversation on water at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Goldthwaite Pavilion, 1219 Fisher St. in Goldthwaite.

Experts from Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas A&M Agrilife and Natural Resources Conservation Service will speak on water conservation, good stewardship practices and the future of the water supply. The community conversation will be an open dialogue and attendees are encouraged to bring questions. A light breakfast will be served.

For more information, call 325-648-3619.

Buena Vista ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony and family fishing day will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Buena Vista Park, 2001 Madera Drive. Park improvements include a new playground, pavilion makeover, sidewalks compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, fence repairs and tree plantings.

Attendees are encouraged to bring fishing poles and gear, but the city also will have a limited number of adult and youth loaner poles and supplies available.

Free shaved ice treats will be given to the first 50 attendees.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.