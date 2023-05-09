Tornado remembrance

The city of Waco will host a brief 1953 Waco Tornado Remembrance Ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the May 11, 1953, event, at 10 a.m. Thursday at the tornado memorial on the corner of Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

The storm killed 114 people, injured 600 and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Members of the Waco City Council will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence, with remarks from Mayor Dillon Meek. Honor Guards with the Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department will participate.

Flowers will be available for the public to leave at the memorial site throughout the day as a tribute.

Letter carriers food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive this weekend.

To participate, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday.

Post offices will collect food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

Splash pads open

Waco-area splash pads have been turned on for the season. Hours are:

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily for Dewey Park, Chapel Park and Pecan Bottoms in Cameron Park

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Kendrick Park, Mountainview Park and Oscar DuConge Park.

Weekday hours will be extended once the school year ends.

Mediterranean food

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The focus for May is Mediterranean food. The class is free, and no registration is required.

Mother’s Day Brunch

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a free Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start Thursday and run for six weeks. The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living, and will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday at 703 S. Robinson Drive.

A Novice Rally class will also start Thursday.

For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Theater summer camp

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through Saturday.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

Tornado anniversary event

The Texas Collection Centennial Speaker Series will present “The Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later: The Calm, the Storm, the Aftermath” from 6 to 7 p.m. May 18 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The free event will feature a discussion on the legacy, impact and documented aftermath of the May 11, 1953, Waco tornado, one of the deadliest in the United States and a turning point in the development of downtown Waco.

Panelists include Geoff Hunt, audiovisual curator for The Texas Collection at Baylor University; Waco historian and author Eric Ames; and meteorologist Brady Taylor.

Parkinson’s support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregivers support group invites members and the public to hear Catherine Hill, with Vesper Medical Care, at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

She will present “Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Eating in Parkinson’s Disease.” A social with refreshments provided by Zelevie will follow the discussion.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.