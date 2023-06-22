Microchip, vaccine clinic

City of Waco will host a free microchip and pet vaccination event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Park's Northern Gateway, 704 Park Lake Drive.

Pets of all city of Waco and McLennan County residents can receive a free distemper, adenovirus, parvo and parainfluenza vaccination, known as DAPP, and a free microchip. Also, pets of Waco residents can receive free rabies vaccinations if the pet is spayed or neutered. Rabies vaccines will be $10 per pet for people who do not live in Waco city limits or whose pets are not spayed or neutered.

Participants should bring a water bill or driver’s license for proof of residence.

Salvation Army cooling station

The Salvation Army has opened a cooling station at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. The facility will operate during peak heat hours and provide a comfortable environment for residents to cool down and protect themselves from the potential risks associated with high temperatures.

The Salvation Army Cooling Station will provide access to clean drinking water.

The Salvation Army also has large indoor fans to give to qualified families. Anyone needing a fan should go to 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Foster family information

There will be a foster family information meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at CK Family Services, 611 W. Highway 6.

The meeting will provide information for families who want to become foster parents in McLennan County.

For more information, email jsmiley@ckfamilyservices.org or call 254-242-0009.

City cooling station

Due to continued high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are operating a cooling center for residents from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Monday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. The station will open late, at 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are in a crate.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season. If interested, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Moulton will speak on “Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource,” discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Doris Miller ceremony

The city of Waco will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday to officially open the new Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

The open house will feature free food, self-guided tours of the facility and activities for kids, offering an opportunity to check out the center, meet staff and learn more about the programming and activities that will be available.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub or tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Call 254-757-5180 and ask for Master Gardener office.