Cooling center this week

Due to the impending high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents starting from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

Self-care conference

A conference to help caregivers care for themselves will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Venue at First Woodway, 110 Ritchie Road.

Lunch will be provided by Heartis Senior Living and Visiting Angels.

For more information, call 254-232-4449 or 800-272-3900.

Healthy living gathering

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council is hosting a public awareness event Thursday in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot, 1401 S. New Road.

"Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts” is a free event in conjunction with several community partners who will provide health screenings and compelling information on healthy living, child abuse and neglect prevention, prevention of drownings, and much more.

Community members will have the opportunity to get to know their first responders and emergency health care workers.

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council is a nonprofit organization that assists EMS providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

For more information, call 254-202-8740.

NARFE luncheon

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will host its members and potential members for a luncheon at noon Thursday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.

The monthly meeting will follow after the luncheon. All active and retired federal employees are cordially invited to attend.

Juneteenth parade set

Waco’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Cost for a parade entry is $20 for Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, email info@centexchamber.com or call 254-235-3204.

HOT Pond Tour

The annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held June 24-25 with free, self-guided tours show off some of Central Texas’ finest home water gardening projects.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with an optional evening viewing for select tour sites.

Some members specialize in water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers.

Tour organizers will also again be accepting donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. $25 gift cards will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled “What I discovered on the pond tour.”

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. June 24 to 2 p.m. June 25 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “get on the air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. The field day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and learn how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.