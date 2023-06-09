Cooling center to open

Due to the impending high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

Hewitt burger battle

Battle of the Burgers is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Warren Park in Hewitt.

Food trucks will battle it out for who has the best burger/sandwich at this family-friendly community event featuring live music, vendors, a kids zone, cornhole tournament and a pepper eating contest.

All online and cash donations benefit Isaiah 117 House. Parking is $5. A pass to sample food at all trucks is $15.

Visit hewittchamber.com/battle for more information.

Bellmead Clean Up Day

Bellmead residents can bring large items to throw away at no cost to the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.

The city's Community Clean Up Day is not for hazardous chemicals or brush. Old furniture, mattresses, appliances and up to 10 tires per household are accepted.

Residents must present a Bellmead utility bill to dispose of items at the event.

Car wash Saturday

Victorious Life Church, 7459 S. Interstate 35, is having a car wash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds benefit VLC's Exchange Youth Ministry, raising money for Camp Relentless for children and teens in grades 6-12.

Dr Pepper swap meet

The Dr Pepper Collectors’ Club Swap Meet will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.

The annual convention welcomes all 10-2-4 club members for a rendezvous at their annual swap meet.

No museum admission is required.

Paddle 4 Pups

Pura Vida Paddle will hold a Paddle 4 Pups event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Proceeds from rentals of paddleboards and single or double kayaks will go to the Humane Society of Central Texas and the effort to save puppies from deadly parvovirus. The society will also have its adoption trailer out at the event.

All ages are welcome, and life jackets will be provided with rentals.

Balcones rum rollout

Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St., will hold “Summer of Rum 2023: Funk Fest” from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the release of three new rum expressions.

The event will feature live music, retail vendors, an arcade, food trucks and multiple bars.

Advance tickets are $12, or $52 with a custom tiki mug, at balconesdistilling.ticketsauce.com.

Juneteenth parade set

Waco’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. June 17, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Cost for a parade entry is $20 for Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce members, $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, email info@centexchamber.com or call 254-235-3204.

HOT Pond Tour

The annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held June 24-25. These free, self-guided tours show off some of Central Texas' finest home water gardening projects.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with an optional evening viewing for select tour sites.

Some members specialize in water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers.

Tour organizers will also again be accepting donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. $25 gift cards will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled “What I discovered on the pond tour."

Find a complete list of participating locations, a map and viewing-time specifics on the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society website at hotwgps.com.

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.