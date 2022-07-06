Waco-area news briefs: City to open cooling center Thursday through Sunday

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

City opens cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

The centers are intended to assist residents of Waco and McLennan County with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

Small Biz Summer Expo

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., will have its Small Biz Summer Expo from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to support local small businesses and food vendors at the free event.

Highway 6 cleanup

Group W Bench Litter Patrol will conduct an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at the old gas station located at 5136 Highway 6 North.

Papa John's Pizza will provide lunch. For more information, call 254-716-1485.

Pro-Life Waco to meet

Pro-Life Waco’s Second Sunday Ecumenical Gathering will run from noon to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.

An Italian buffet lunch is at noon. At 1:45 p.m., Care Net Pregnancy Center CEO Deborah McGregor will give a presentation on the challenge of serving women in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

For more information, email prolifewaco@gmail.com.