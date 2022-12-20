Waco-area news briefs: City to open warming center Thursday afternoon

Zoo groundbreaking ceremony

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its Penguin Shores Exhibit, Education Center and Vet Hospital at 11 a.m. Thursday at the zoo's pavilion.

Families and kids are welcome. The event will include face painting, snacks, hot cocoa and a special appearance by Santa.

Renderings of what the exhibit and facilities will look like will be on display.

City to open warming center

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a warming center beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The warming center will be available 24 hours a day through noon Saturday.

Cots, blankets, meals ready to eat and bottled water will be available. Support workers and security will be on-site. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

Sykora pancake breakfast

The 25th annual Sykora Family Ford Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will run from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the dealership, 519 S. George Kacir Drive, along Interstate 35, in West.

The dealership’s employees will cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people.

The pancake breakfast is free and open to anyone who drives up or calls for delivery in West.

Feast in the East

The East Waco Empowerment Project will present its seventh annual Feast in the East from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

All are welcome to receive a free meal and items to stay warm through the winter. The event will be held al fresco at the multi-purpose center while honoring current COVID-19 guidelines.

Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Trib will publish Sunday

The Tribune-Herald will publish a print edition on Christmas Day. Offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday.

The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Subscribers can activate their online accounts at wacotrib.com/activate.