Eclipse press conference

The city Waco will have a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday in the Brazos Ballroom at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., to talk about the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse that will cross North America.

Plans for an eclipse-viewing event, "Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live from Waco," are being finalized. Representatives from Lowell Observatory, the city and Baylor University will discuss the event and answer questions.

This will be the first total solar eclipse to pass over Waco since July 29, 1878, and the last one visible from the continental United States until 2044.

Voting machine classes

The McLennan County Elections Office will hold classes daily through Thursday for community members to try its new voting system.

Classes are from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. and 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Tours exhibit ending

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., is continuing to feature an exhibit devoted to the history of Tours. This exhibit was prepared by a group from Tours and will be at the West museum until Saturday.

History of West Museum business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Climate art

Entries for the annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit sponsored by Waco Friends of the Climate can be delivered Friday and Saturday to Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., where the show will run April 4 through April 29.

Artists are eligible for more than a dozen awards up to $1,000, and may sell their art. Complete instructions are available at www.friendsoftheclimate.org.

Genealogy research

The Central Texas Geneaology Society will have a brown bag program, “Discover Your New England Ancestors in the American Ancestors Database,” from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include a how-to presentation on the American Ancestors database, which provides access to an extensive collection of early American genealogical records including many regional and local records not found anywhere else.

Participants should bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.

Easter egg hunts

The city of Waco will host Easter egg hunts for children 13 and younger Saturday at the following locations:

10 a.m., South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

11 a.m., Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., including prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny

noon, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., including family carnival games, activities and prizes.

Beekeeping school

The annual Central Texas Beekeepers School will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about them.

Early admission is $85 for the first adult and $80 for additional adults in the family. The cost is $35 for students older than 12, including college students, while children younger than 12 attending with a parent are $15. Registration fees increase after Wednesday.

For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.

Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. Another class is available for people interested in doing rally. Classes take place at 6:30 p.m. Rally is at 7:30.

For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Hot dogs, baseball

The Salvation Army of Waco will celebrate opening day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday by giving away hot dogs, chips and a drink from its mobile feeding unit, which will be at the Family Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271.