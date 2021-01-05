Waco-area news briefs: City to resume pandemic press conferences Wednesday

Hewitt Citizens Police Academy

The Hewitt Police Department is accepting applications for its 2021 Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is free, and participants will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 16. Participants will learn the behind-the-scenes workings of a 911 call, and the day-to-day happenings of the police department.

Apply online at cityofhewitt.com/282/Police-Department.

Downsville VFD chili lunch

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.

Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.

Because of coronavirus concerns, all orders will be to-go this year.

For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.

Railroad exhibit at Mayborn

Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ Mini Mayborn Express is open through Sunday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.