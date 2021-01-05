Waco-area news briefs: City to resume pandemic press conferences Wednesday

Hewitt Citizens Police Academy
The Hewitt Police Department is accepting applications for its 2021 Citizens Police Academy.
The academy is free, and participants will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 16. Participants will learn the behind-the-scenes workings of a 911 call, and the day-to-day happenings of the police department.
Apply online at cityofhewitt.com/282/Police-Department.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all orders will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
Railroad exhibit at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ Mini Mayborn Express is open through Sunday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The display includes a small train track that guests can operate and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
City to host press conference
The city of Waco will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Umad Ahmad with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest; and a representative of Ascension Providence.
The press conference can be viewed at www.wccc.tv.
Crisis counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
