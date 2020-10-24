 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: City to start water system cleaning
City to start water system cleaning

City to start water system cleaning

The city of Waco Water Utilities Services will conduct a systemwide cleaning starting Monday and continuing until late next month.

This cleaning will consist of changing the disinfectant in the water from monochloramines to chlorine only.

The water will remain completely safe to use and consume. The only noticeable impact for consumers may be a bleach or chlorine smell to the water, temporarily.

Throughout the process, staff will conduct increased monitoring and will flush hydrants throughout the system to speed the cleaning process.

The city conducted similar systemwide cleanings in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 and last year.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the process may call customer service at 299-2489.

NAACP Souls to the Polls

The Waco NAACP will host its second Souls to the Polls Caravan after church or at 2 p.m. Sunday, with accommodations for social distancing.

Churches starting with N-Z will caravan this week. Congregations are invited to caravan to the Waco Multi-Purpose Building on Quinn Campus to vote.

Free barbecue sack lunches from Papa Jack's BBQ will be served.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Heritage Square, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days it is open. Tests at Heritage Square also are saliva tests, and participants there should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before testing.

Sunday: Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.

Monday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street at Washington Avenue; and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday: Heritage Square and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com.

