Waco-area news briefs: City to transition La Salle shuttle to fare-based model

La Salle shuttle meeting

Waco Transit System will begin the public participation process to transition the La Salle Circle Shuttle from a free service to a fare-based fixed route with two public information meetings to be held at noon and 5:15 p.m. Aug. 3 at the at Waco Transit offices, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.

Dates and times for other public information meetings and a public hearing are to be determined.

Waco Transit plans to begin accepting fares on the La Salle shuttle Oct. 1. The fare will be consistent with all fixed-route services provided by Waco Transit.

For more information, call 254-750-1900.

Step Up, Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines.

The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Call 254-757-5180 for information.

Back-to-school barbecue

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival presents its annual Community Barbecue and Back-To-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehall Park, 7600 Fresno Road in Woodway.

Guests can enjoy a fresh summer meal and will leave with a backpack stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.

China Spring Farmers Market

The China Spring Farmers Market will debut 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at First Baptist Church of China Spring, 301 Illinois Ave.

The traditional farmers market will not include crafts or food and beverage trucks. New vendors are welcome. Plenty of parking, including handicapped parking, will be available.

Call 925-997-5704 for more information.