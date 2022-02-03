Waco-area news briefs: City warming site at Dewey Community Center

New Marlin animal shelter
The city of Marlin will have a grand opening for its new 1,900-square-foot animal control center at 11 a.m. Saturday. The facility at 115 Capps St. is the only permanent facility in Falls County designed as an animal control center.
The building will provide an operations post for the Marlin animal control officer and shelter for captured animals.
For more information, email the city of Marlin at citysecretary@marlintx.net.
Severe weather class
The National Weather Service will conduct a free, virtual SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The program is in partnership with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management and McLennan Community College.
Registration is available at www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend.
Warming center open
The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are operating the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., as a warming center 24 hours a day during the cold weather.
Cots and blankets will be available on-site. Parks and recreation staff will also be present for operations. Anyone seeking shelter is encouraged to bring their own food and water as limited supplies will be available. Wearing a face covering is highly encouraged.
Trash service, water leaks
Friday trash pick-up in Waco will be handled on a street-by-street evaluation of road conditions. Residents who normally have their pick-up on Friday should leave their carts at the street to be picked up. If conditions do not allow for pick-up, make-up service will run Saturday.
In addition, residents are asked to report water leaks to 254-299-2489.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.