Waco-area news briefs: City's latest water quality report available

WFD collecting fans

The Waco Fire Department is continuing its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans may be donated at any fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco to individuals and families who need them most.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Field of Flags

Williams Creek Baptist Church will have its ninth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event Monday at 12525 Elk Road, at the intersection of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 between Axtell and Mart.

There will be a flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a hot dog meal with homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m.

Tribune-Herald free online

The Waco Tribune-Herald office will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Monday’s edition will be online only.

The Trib’s online edition will be free through July 4, sponsored by RV Station, including the daily e-edition and all stories posted at wacotrib.com.

Water report available

The city of Waco has released its most recent water quality report, available at www.WacoWaterQuality.com.

The report is also available in print at various locations around the city, including City Hall; the Water Office, 425 Franklin Ave.; and Waco-McLennan County Library locations.

The report is published annually and made available to all customers receiving water service from the city. The report lists any contaminants found in the drinking water, as well as disinfectant levels throughout the previous year.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.