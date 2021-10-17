 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: City's pumpkin decorating contest entries due Friday
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: City's pumpkin decorating contest entries due Friday

Feast of Caring auction

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Caritas will  host a virtual Feast of Caring this year, highlighted by an online auction Oct. 19-24.

Bidding will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Bidders must be registered.

For more information, call 254-753-4593, ext. 205.

Oher to speak at gala

Rise Up! Waco will have a dinner gala at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., featuring former NFL player Michael Oher. The gala will include a live question and answer session with Oher, subject of the movie “The Blind Side” and Super Bowl winner.

The night's activities benefit Talitha Koum's Nurture Center and include introduction of its graduates, a raffle, audible auction, and gourmet meal with wine.

For more information, visit RiseUpWaco.org or contact Blake Garvelli at bgarvelli@talithakoum.org or 254-753-1144.

Trunk or Treat Wednesday

South Waco Community Center and the City of Waco Athletics Department will have a free Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex parking lot, 3113 Clay Ave.

For information, call South Waco Community Center at 254-750-8650 or the athletics department at 254-750-5875.

Pumpkin decorating contest

The city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department is seeking entries to its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Entries are due by 5 p.m. Friday, and can be dropped off at the following locations: Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; or South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Prizes will be awarded for the best youth, teen and adult entries.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

