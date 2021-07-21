Waco-area news briefs: Civic on 7th art series vaccination effort

Get vaccinated on Seventh
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be at the Seventh Street pedestrian plaza in downtown Waco from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday to offer COVID-19 vaccinations as a part of the Civic on 7th performing arts series. The four-week series is presented by City Center Waco, the city, Creative Waco and Waco Civic Theatre.
Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.
West Knights of Columbus fundraiser
West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West, will host a Burgers & Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Proceeds go to West Warrior Kids, which serves children with rare diseases, and Friends of Los Niños, which supports children in Honduras.
For more information, call 254-717-1732 or 254-709-3250.
‘Rockin’ Luau’ dinner benefit
A "Rockin' Luau" dinner and dance fundraiser, benefiting Caritas and the Family Abuse Center, with music by The Morticians, will be Saturday at Waco Athletic Center, 800 Schroeder Drive.
Dinner will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and dancing will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $40 at eventbrite.com.
For more information, call 254-716-8605.
Summer Storywalk at Lovers Leap
Waco Family Medicine will host Summer Storywalk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lovers Leap in Cameron Park.
The event is free and family-friendly. Participants will walk through two stories, with complementary activities.
For more information, call 254-313-5102.
Football officials sought for 2021
The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is actively recruiting new officials for this high school football season.
For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.
