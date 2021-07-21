Waco-area news briefs: Civic on 7th art series vaccination effort

Get vaccinated on Seventh

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be at the Seventh Street pedestrian plaza in downtown Waco from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday to offer COVID-19 vaccinations as a part of the Civic on 7th performing arts series. The four-week series is presented by City Center Waco, the city, Creative Waco and Waco Civic Theatre.

Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

West Knights of Columbus fundraiser

West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West, will host a Burgers & Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Proceeds go to West Warrior Kids, which serves children with rare diseases, and Friends of Los Niños, which supports children in Honduras.

For more information, call 254-717-1732 or 254-709-3250.

‘Rockin’ Luau’ dinner benefit

A "Rockin' Luau" dinner and dance fundraiser, benefiting Caritas and the Family Abuse Center, with music by The Morticians, will be Saturday at Waco Athletic Center, 800 Schroeder Drive.

Dinner will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and dancing will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $40 at eventbrite.com.