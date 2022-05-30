Waco-area news briefs: Class to focus on adopting Mediterranean diet

HOTRAC health event

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, a nonprofit that assists emergency medical services providers and hospitals with the development of trauma and emergency health care systems for the region, will host a community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The event will include information on heart health, tourniquet use, domestic violence prevention and many other topics.

There will also be a free fitting for life jackets and bicycle helmets, as well as a car and booster seat check-up.

Waco ‘Geyser City’ walk

Former Bell’s Hill Elementary School Principal Bevil Cohn will lead a Waco Walks event at 9 a.m. Saturday starting from the school, 2100 Ross Ave.

The walk will include information about the neighborhood where J.D. Bell lived and led a crew that drilled into a rock formation in 1889, sending a column of hot water spewing into the air. The well helped turn Waco into “Geyser City,” a booming tourist attraction and resort town for the next 20 years.

Mediterranean Diet class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a course on adopting a Mediterranean Diet, Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Dr.

Cost is $20. To register, call 254-757-5180 or email candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Fan distribution Tuesday

On Tuesday volunteers will distribute hundreds of box fans, along with fresh fruits and vegetables as part of the Cartias and TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program.

Caritas will manage the fan distribution as part of its regular client services, offered from 8:30-10:45 a.m. and 1-2:45 p.m. at 300 S. 15th St.

For more information, email aowen@caritas-waco.org.

