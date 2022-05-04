Waco-area news briefs: Classical concert to benefit The Salvation Army

Tax protest workshop

A property tax workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. The workshop, in both English and Spanish, is designed to assist homeowners protesting property valuations.

Concert for Change

Concert for Change, a classical music concert to benefit The Salvation Army, is at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church of Waco, 1100 Austin Ave. Baylor University student musicians will perform.

Admission is free. Donations of groceries and money will be accepted.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Retired teachers collect pull-tabs

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10, on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, behind West Waco Library and Target.

Membership forms will be available for current and new members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Texas Retirement System.

The pull-tab collection is an ongoing project of WMRTA to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple. WMRTA’s annual Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county.

Home repair applications

Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications through Friday for its Bounce exterior home repair program to help homeowners who qualify, based on federal income limits.

Volunteers will be in Waco next month to help homeowners with minor exterior repairs.

For more information, call 254-235-7358, ext. 210, or go to grassrootswaco.org.

Mother’s Day brunch

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Mother’s Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Space is limited. Advance registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

