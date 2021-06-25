Waco-area news briefs: Clean-up day in West until containers are full

Ice cream social Saturday

Bosqueville United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social and bingo event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the activity center of the church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from the Bosqueville Cemetery.

Money donated will be used for missions.

Perry UMC burger event

Perry Methodist Church will have a hamburger drive-thru from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Perry Methodist Fellowship Hall, 193 County Road 127 near Riesel.

Plates are $8, including dessert, until sold out.

West cleanup day

City of West cleanup day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the containers are full.

Containers will be at the city of West garage, 205 W. Pine St. Cleanup day is for city residents only. Proof of residency is required.

For a complete list of items that will not be accepted, contact the city of West. The list includes tires, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerants, electronics, gasoline and hazardous or biomedical waste.

MCC open house at Dewey