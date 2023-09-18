Flat Rock cleanup

Volunteers from several local organizations at Baylor University and McLennan County Community College, along with Group W Litter Patrol and Keep Waco Beautiful and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are planning a cleanup day at Flat Rock Access Point on Lake Waco from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Flat Rock Access Point is an area of the Waco Lake that receives high traffic for fishermen, hunters, boaters and other recreational hobbyists. Its accessibility around the clock makes it a target for trash along the roadway and shoreline. Since Waco Lake is 11 feet below normal, there is ample opportunity to make this access point better.

Pumpkin Fest opens

Pumpkin Fest at The Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road, east of Temple, runs every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $13.95 in advance at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall or $24.95 at the gate.

Children's activities include inflatables, exploring the playground, or a ride on the barrel train.

Storytelling guild meets

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. September 23 at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and listeners are invited.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Brookdale car show

Brookdale Lake Brazos, 3801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., hosts a car show Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Entry fee $20 per car, with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, email Misty.owens@brookdale.com.

St. Martin picnic

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 St, Martin’s Church Road near West, will have its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with drive-thru available until 12:3 p.m.. Plates are $14.

A live auction, raffle drawing, bingo, country store, children's games and horseshoes will also be featured.

‘Down on the Bayou’

Youth Connection will hold its 17th annual “Down on the Bayou” fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor.

Patrons will feast on authentic Cajun/mixed cuisine while dancing to a live band and enjoying the opportunity to bid on many great auction items.

Youth Connection, Inc. is a nonprofit agency with the mission to facilitate the development of self-worth, educational attainment and positive life choices in youth from all walks of life. Funds raised will go directly to Youth Connection services and educational efforts.

Tickets are $75 per person. Contact Carolyn Nichols at 254-202-8480 or wacotx.youthconnection@gmail.com for more information.

Free Medicare class

A free Medicare educational meeting is set for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session includes information on Medicare enrollment, supplemental insurance plans, Medicare Advantage, and how to avoid scams and fraud.

For more information, call 254-292-1843 or email janet.enders@hot.cog.tx.us.

State of city, county

The State of the City and County Luncheon, presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton will speak.

Tickets are $65 for chamber members, $100 for non-members, and tables are available. Purchase tickets at https://ecs.page.link/XECe4.

NARFE meets

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are cordially invited to attend.

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners will present its monthly lunch program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

The program is titled “The Bulb Hunter: The Story Behind Southern Bulb Company” by Chris Wiesinger, author of “The Bulb Hunter” and “Heirloom Bulbs for Today.”

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Ida O’Keeffe lecture

Brazos Forum will present “Ida O’Keeffe: Escaping Georgia’s Shadow,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Overshadowed by her older and more famous sister, Ida O’Keeffe was also a gifted artist. Sue Canterbury, curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, will discuss her art and the tense relationship with sister Georgia.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments begin at 2 p.m.