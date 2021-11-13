Waco-area news briefs: Climate Crisis Art Exhibit entries to open Tuesday

Silversmith demonstration
The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration featuring silversmith Glenn Webster from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive. For more information, call 254-722-9928.
Shots for Souls Sunday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has partnered with area African American churches, the Waco NAACP and VOICE to host a second Shots for Souls COVID-19 Vaccination Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Participants can choose from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Adult vaccines, including boosters, and vaccines for children age 5 and older will be available.
Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP.
Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-5460.
Climate Crisis Art Exhibit
The Waco Friends of the Climate will start accepting entries Tuesday from all artists, professional and amateur, for its fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, which will be conducted online. Criteria for the judged awards are relevance to the climate crisis, artistic excellence and originality. Entry is free, and multiple awards are given, with a top prize of $1,000. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 30.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Free glucose screening
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a free glucose screening from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Y, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
