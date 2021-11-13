Waco-area news briefs: Climate Crisis Art Exhibit entries to open Tuesday

Silversmith demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration featuring silversmith Glenn Webster from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Shots for Souls Sunday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has partnered with area African American churches, the Waco NAACP and VOICE to host a second Shots for Souls COVID-19 Vaccination Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Participants can choose from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Adult vaccines, including boosters, and vaccines for children age 5 and older will be available.

Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP.

Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-5460.

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit