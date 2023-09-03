City holiday closures

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Solid Waste offices, the Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed Monday. Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their gray waste carts and blue recycling carts collected later, on Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will be closed Sunday and Monday. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco Transit System will be closed Monday.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday during their normal hours.

Senior health fair

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will hold its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Richland Mall.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with I.D. and either Medicare or an insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.

If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, call RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.

Austin Ave. car show

So-Cal Speed Shop and Jake’ Texas Tea House will hold a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 on Austin Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Fifth and Eighth streets.

The event will include food trucks, other vendors, activities and trophies. All proceeds will go to anti-trafficking nonprofit Unbound Now Waco.

Alzheimer’s Expo

The McLennan County’s Alzheimer’s Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road.

The event is a resource far people affected by the growing disease.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Film showcase

Historic Waco, the McLennan County Historical Commission and Baylor University’s Texas Collection will present screenings of historical documentaries involving Waco starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The Historic Waco Films Showcase will offer a first-of-its-kind look at newly digitized films from Waco’s past, including silent movie footage, Baylor athletics film thought lost to time, and a documentary on the urban renewal program. The event is free and open to the public.

A panel of presenters will discuss films and found footage. The event will include never-before publicly screened movies, archival footage and a specially restored 1910s silent film, “The Passersby,” re-edited to represent its original storyline for the first time in more than 100 years.

Film topics include:

1971 urban renewal documentary “Waco: A Changing City”

The 1953 Waco tornado

1973 film “Baylor University — A Life Experience”

1968 Baylor basketball footage.

Burgers, bingo

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will hold a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins.

Puzzle exchange

The next Jigsaw Puzzle exchange will be held September 16 on the patio of the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Way in Hewitt from 10 until noon.

All puzzles should have their pieces in a Ziploc bag in the puzzle box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged.

For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

‘Big Hat Brunch’

Esther’s Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a “Big Hat Brunch” at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.

Retired educators

Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco.

Guest speaker Tim Lee, of Austin, the association’s executive director, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of-living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of-living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.