CRRC trade show

A trade show fundraiser hosted by the Community Race Relations Coalition will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia, Funko Pop figures, tumblers, wooden toys, vintage jewelry, collectibles, small antiques, arts and crafts will be sold. Concessions will be available.

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.

Kids in the Kitchen

Kids in the Kitchen will have a session March 24 for ages 3-6 at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Registration deadline is March 17.

Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

Gardening in a drought

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its March Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. March 15 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Mark Barnett and a panel will present a program on gardening in drought conditions plus favorite garden tools and how to use them.

For more information, call the McLennan County AgriLife office at 254-757-5180.

History of Tours exhibit

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will continue until April 1 to feature a special exhibit devoted to the history of Tours. The exhibit was prepared by a group from Tours.

History of West Museum business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Metaphysical gathering

The third annual Holistic & Metaphysical Spring Gathering will run from noon to 4 p.m. March 12 at Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite T.

The gathering will feature an inclusive vendor market with space for 80 local vendors, food trucks, performances and free family fun.

Fish fry: St. Joseph

St. Joseph's Church, 9646 Elk Road, will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are available to go or dine in.

Fish fry: Westphalia

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902, 300 Highway 320, will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are to go only.

Fish fry: St. Phillip

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will have a Lenten fish fry every Friday through March 31.

Cost is $12.