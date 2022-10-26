Waco-area news briefs: Collectors show this weekend at Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Pancake supper

Waco Founder Lions Club will have a fall pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit the programs and activities of of the Waco Founder Lions Club.

Haunted house Saturday

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will have its annual Fright Night at the Rite haunted house event from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets are $5 each. Children younger than 5 get in free.

Activities will also include a special play, “Halloween Show,” presented by Waco Children’s Theatre at 6 and 8, a costume contest, bounce house and concessions. Tickets are $5 each. Children younger than 5 get in free.

For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-715-8280, or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.

Marlin park groundbreaking

The city of Marlin will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for Apple-Sport Park at 200 Anders St. in Marlin.

The 4.7-acre park is a public–private joint revitalization venture between the city and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group. It will feature a peewee sports league and family venue to include multiple sport courts, splash pad, child playground area, family picnic areas, food truck area, restrooms and a walking trail.

Sports collectors show

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive, will have a sports collectors show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees can buy or sell older sports cards, autographs, vintage collectibles and more during the show.

Admission is $8.

Cooking Well With Friends

Texas A&M AgriLife will offer a Cooking Well With Friends class from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Instructors will be Ashley Cox and Colleen Foleen.

To register, call 254-757-5180. Cost is $50.