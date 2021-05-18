Waco-area news briefs: College football officiating topic of Zoom event

Master Gardeners plant sale
The McLennan County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive in Waco.
A variety of plants grown by local Master Gardeners will be available including annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents and cacti, shade plants, vines and ground cover, and plants to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.
Cash and checks accepted.
Shower for Care Net Saturday
American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially sizes 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need.
For more information, call 254-722-1330.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations
Free COVID-19 vaccinations through the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District continue at a drive-thru clinic at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. Dates and times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Appointments are optional but can be made by visiting covidwaco.com/vaccine-clinics.
College officiating topic of program
Baylor's Lifelong Learning Program will present “An Inside Look at College Football Officiating," a free Zoom event starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Chuck Lewis, a Southeastern Conference football referee with more than 30 years of experience and eight postseason bowl games under his belt, will discuss his experiences.
For more information, email lifelonglearning@baylor.edu.
Community development training
First Baptist Woodway and Viento Fuerte churches will have a 10-hour class on Christian Community Development from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Venue, 101 Ritchie Road.
Jimmy Dorrell will train participants how to move from providing relief for the poor and marginalized to development services which empower those in need.
For more information and cost, email Rene Maciel at rmaciel@firstwoodway.org. Some partial scholarships are available.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.