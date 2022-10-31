Waco-area news briefs: Collen to speak at Waco Rotary Club

YMCA STEAM program

November’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more.

Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Cost is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Kids music program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will hold a new 12-week music program for kids ages 4-6, presented by Centex Music.

“First Steps in Music: For Preschool and Beyond” will start Wednesday. Classes are 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 7. Cost is $150 per child.

Space is limited. To register, call 254-750-8684.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale will run Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is $10 for Thursday, when the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for the rest of the sale. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Farm-to-table benefit

Abundance 2022, a farm-to-table dining experience and silent auction benefiting the World Hunger Relief Inc. farm, will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave. Sponsorships and donations support the mission of the farm to address food insecurity and hunger through sustainable agriculture, transformative education and community partnerships.

Tickets are $150.

For more information, email info@worldhungerrelief.org.

Waco Rotary Club

Nicki Collen, Baylor women's basketball head coach, will speak at the biweekly meeting of Waco Rotary Club Tuesday.

The club meets at noon at The Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Meeting is free. Lunch is $20, but a reservation is required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Retired teachers meet

Austin author Kimberly Nixon will talk about her train-robbing grandmother and other aspects of her novel "Rock Bottom, Tennessee," when she addresses the Waco-McLennan Retired Teachers Association at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.