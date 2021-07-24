Waco-area news briefs: Community back-to-school picnic Friday at Dewey Center

District governor visits Rotary Club

Waco Rotary Club meets at noon Monday at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lunch is $20. Reservations required by phoning 776-2115.

Beverly Luedke, district governor for Rotary District 5870, will speak.

Blood drive Tuesday at stadium

Baylor University Pi Kappa Phi is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Randy Wood at 717-1471.

Medicare enrollment class Thursday

A free Medicare information class is Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council on Government office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed to answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the process of enrollment.

Call 292-1843 for more information.

Back-to-school picnic