Waco-area news briefs: Community back-to-school picnic Friday at Dewey Center

District governor visits Rotary Club
Waco Rotary Club meets at noon Monday at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Lunch is $20. Reservations required by phoning 776-2115.
Beverly Luedke, district governor for Rotary District 5870, will speak.
Blood drive Tuesday at stadium
Baylor University Pi Kappa Phi is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Randy Wood at 717-1471.
Medicare enrollment class Thursday
A free Medicare information class is Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council on Government office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed to answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the process of enrollment.
Call 292-1843 for more information.
Back-to-school picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival' presents its second annual community barbecue and back-to-school picnic Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth.
Guests will enjoy a fresh summer meal and backpacks stuffed with supplies for the new school year (while supplies last).
Baylor Singing Seniors gospel festival
The Baylor Singing Seniors will present "A Gospel Fest: Singing the Good News" Sunday at 6 p.m.
The concert will be at First Baptist Church McGregor, 700 W. Sixth Street.
University class of 2011 reunion
The University High School class of 2011 will be having its 10-year reunion Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. at Waco Missions Club, 3316 JJ Flewellen Road.
The event is free. Register at eventbrite.com.
