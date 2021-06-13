Waco-area news briefs: Community center hosting Father's Day brunch

Flag retirement ceremony Monday
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.
The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.
Fall prevention class forming
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will host A Matter of Balance — Falls Prevention from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.
The class is free and will meet once a week for eight weeks.
For more information, call 254-292-1857.
Juneteenth Parade Saturday
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave.
Diabetes management class
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, BSW Wellness and Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring free diabetes management classes starting at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
There will be six classes over the course of 12 weeks that provide information to diabetics and their caretakers about healthy eating, diabetes management, medication management, being physically active, blood sugar monitoring and other steps to reduce the risk of severe complications from diabetes. Participants must register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/wacolevelup.
Father's Day brunch Saturday
The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father's Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.
Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.
