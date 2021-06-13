Waco-area news briefs: Community center hosting Father's Day brunch

Flag retirement ceremony Monday

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.

The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.

Fall prevention class forming

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will host A Matter of Balance — Falls Prevention from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.

The class is free and will meet once a week for eight weeks.

For more information, call 254-292-1857.

Juneteenth Parade Saturday