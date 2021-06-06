Waco-area news briefs: Community centers offer summer camps

Blood pressure program

Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will kick off a blood pressure monitoring program Monday. The four-month program helps people with high blood pressure monitor and learn to control hypertension. Participants are given a blood pressure monitor and they record their blood pressure two times a month, meet with trained YMCA staff and attend monthly nutrition seminars.

Cost the program is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for nonmembers.

For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612.

Newcomers and Neighbors RSVP

Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Reservation deadline is 5:30 p.m. Monday. Cost is $20 for lunch, payable at the door. A mask is required upon entering.

To make a reservation, call 916-718-0218 or email reservationsnnn@gmail.com.

Newcomers and Neighbors is a social club for all Central Texas women. The month’s program will be presented by Waco Civic Theatre.

Performing arts camp registration