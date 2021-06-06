Waco-area news briefs: Community centers offer summer camps

Blood pressure program
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will kick off a blood pressure monitoring program Monday. The four-month program helps people with high blood pressure monitor and learn to control hypertension. Participants are given a blood pressure monitor and they record their blood pressure two times a month, meet with trained YMCA staff and attend monthly nutrition seminars.
Cost the program is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for nonmembers.
For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612.
Newcomers and Neighbors RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Reservation deadline is 5:30 p.m. Monday. Cost is $20 for lunch, payable at the door. A mask is required upon entering.
To make a reservation, call 916-718-0218 or email reservationsnnn@gmail.com.
Newcomers and Neighbors is a social club for all Central Texas women. The month’s program will be presented by Waco Civic Theatre.
Performing arts camp registration
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The camp for children 6 to 19 years of age will feature classes in music, movement, art and acting with a performance of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707, go to www.wacochildrenstheatre.org or email info@wacochildrenstheatre.org.
Camp registration ongoing
Registration is ongoing for summer camps at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers.
Kids ages 5-13 can enjoy a variety of fun activities including field trips, arts and crafts, games, outdoor activities and more.
The registration fee is $75 per child, in addition to session fees.
Camps take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, on the following dates: Session 1 is June 14-July 2, $195; Session 2 is July 6-20, $260; and Session 3 is Aug. 2-20, $195.
To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684; Dewey at 254-750-8677; or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.