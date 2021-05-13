Waco-area news briefs: Christian Community Development focus of 10-hour course

Bellmead Family Dog Day
Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.
The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways, lots of dogs and a microchip clinic.
Ladies Koinonia Reunion
God’s House of Prayer Church women’s ministry will present Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St.
For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.
NAACP justice series
Waco NAACP will present “Who Let George Zimmerman Go?” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The Zoom event is part of the group’s criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, how some prosecutors try to eliminate jurors and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.
The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.
Community development class
First Baptist Woodway and Viento Fuerte churches will have a 10-hour class on Christian Community Development from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21 and May 22 at The Venue, 101 Ritchie Road.
Jimmy Dorrell will train participants how to move from providing relief for the poor and marginalized to development services which empower those in need.
For more information and cost, email Rene Maciel at rmaciel@firstwoodway.org. Some partial scholarships are available.
No Stilwell pancakes this year
Stilwell Retirement Residence has canceled it 2021 pancake breakfast because of safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The popular event will return in June 2022.
Styrofoam recycling day July 11
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for U-Haul trucks with recycling signs. Donors are asked to wear masks while volunteers remove materials from trunks and back seats. Styrofoam cups, food containers, blocks and molded pieces are accepted; packing peanuts are not.
The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
