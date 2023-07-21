Community paint day

Creative Waco will host a community paint day in conjunction with its student ArtPrenticeship program from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Herringbone, 319 S. Fourth St.

Anyone in the Waco community is invited to join and grab a paintbrush, plus enjoy light bites and coffee.

The public can meet and greet this year's guest artist, Kamea Hadar. Now based in Hawaii, Hadar has experience in large-scale murals and installations around the world.

For more information about the ArtPrenticeship program, go to creativewaco.org/artprenticeship.

Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Shredding event

The Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce will offer a community shredding event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pointwest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive.

HOT Shred will be on-site to help destroy sensitive documents.

Downtown market

Ramble & Co., 216 S. 11th St., will host a Maker's Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Local vendors, craftspeople and artisans will offer their products and experiences at the event.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Doris Miller input sought

The city of Waco is seeking community input on the next phase of the recently opened Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Residents are asked to take a 10-question survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/RYF58XX, to set priorities for outdoor spaces, including aquatic opportunities.

Mystery Mondays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week at 10:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week’s guest is Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department, who will be making an appearance with a firetruck.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Chamber lunch

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold its Mid-Year Membership Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Three leaders of new local business operations will discuss operating in and relocating to the Waco area: Scott LeBeau, vice president of Graphic Packaging; Matt Parrish, president of Knauf Insulation North America; and Juan Lopez, general manager at Amazon.

Tickets are $40 for members, $75 for nonmembers, available at wacochamber.com.

Small business forum

McLennan Community College’s Small Business Development Center will host a networking forum for small businesses from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

Dallas College’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program will make a presentation at the event. The investment program offers education, capital and business services to support the growth of small businesses.

Participants can also learn about the McLennan Community Investment Fund, Startup Waco, the MCC center, local chambers of commerce and other business advocacy groups.

For more information, contact Frank Graves, dean of workforce and public service at MCC, at 254-299-8126 or fgraves@mclennan.edu.

Back-to-school picnic

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park with music by DJ Auggie.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Football officials sought

The Waco Football Chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season.

For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

MCC grad bash

A graduation party for McLennan Community College students will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 in the lobby of the Michaelis Academic Center on campus.

President Johnette McKown will cut the cake at 1:30 p.m. Students can take photos and pick up commencement materials at the event.

The summer commencement ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.