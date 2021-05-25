Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition anti-Asian hate crime webinar

Food distribution event Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The organization is distributing free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.
Anti-Asian hate crime awareness
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on anti-Asian hate crime awareness. The panel addressing the issue includes Sheryl Loeung, Jaja Chen, Kathy Cheng and Dr. Jonathan Tran.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/5uxjmunr. For more information, call 254-717-7903.
YMCA blood pressure program
The Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will kick off a blood pressure monitoring program June 7. The four-month effort helps people with high blood pressure monitor and learn to control hypertension. Participants are given a blood pressure monitor, they record their data, then meet with trained YMCA staff twice a month and attend monthly nutrition seminars.
Cost for the program is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for nonmembers.
For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612.
NARFE meets Thursday
The National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Thursday at Uncle Dan’s Restaurant, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
All retired and current federal employees are welcome. For more information, call 254-772-8663.
Whataburger blood drive
The Whataburger at 1528 Hewitt Drive will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mark Gamez at 254-666-0925.
Trib online Monday
The Monday edition of the Tribune-Herald will be online only in observance of Memorial Day. The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com.
Downtown and distribution center offices will be closed. Offices reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.