Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition anti-Asian hate crime webinar

Food distribution event Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The organization is distributing free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. The distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, but no one in need of food will be turned away.

Anti-Asian hate crime awareness

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on anti-Asian hate crime awareness. The panel addressing the issue includes Sheryl Loeung, Jaja Chen, Kathy Cheng and Dr. Jonathan Tran.

To register, go to tinyurl.com/5uxjmunr. For more information, call 254-717-7903.

YMCA blood pressure program