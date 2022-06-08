Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition to host Juneteenth progrm

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Member Sarah Pick, a member of the Waco Watercolor Society, will present a program on the basics of watercolor on paper.

For more information, call 254-848-4165.

NE Riverside Association

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host a general meeting, with presentations by the Waco Transit System and Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The public is invited.

Shakespeare in the Park

Wild Imaginings will have its second annual Shakespeare in the Park event Friday through Sunday in the amphitheater at Indian Spring Park, near University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.

This year’s performance is “Romeo and Juliet” and will start at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The show is free.

KWB river cleanup

Keep Waco Beautiful will have a river cleanup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.

The event sponsored by Dos Equis will include outdoor activities, free food and free drinks. For more information, email carole@keepwacobeautiful.org or call 254-855-7087.

Juneteenth program

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “Celebrating Juneteenth, America’s Newest National Holiday,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1105 S. University Parks Drive.

Historian Sam Collins III, president of the Galveston-based Juneteenth Legacy Project, will address history, meaning and effect of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday. To reserve a seat or ask questions, call 254-717-7903.

