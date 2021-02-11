Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition to host meeting on Black parenting

For more information, call 299-2612.

Single Moms Mystery Theatre

Victorious Life Church and Connect Moms will host A Night To Remember, Single Moms Mystery Dinner Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

The event is an opportunity for single moms and their children to celebrate. Sponsors are inviting single moms from the Waco community to get dressed up and connect with other single moms.

The event will include a dinner theater-style meal, child care with dinner for the kids and gifts just for mom, all at no cost to guests.

For more information, call 424-1340 or email amandah@vlcwaco.com.

Bruceville-Eddy chili dinner

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department’s annual chili dinner will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive.

The $10 all-you-can-eat dinner comes with drink and dessert.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, orders will be to-go only. For more information, email Butch Shollenberger at Msholl09@sbcglobal.net or call 315-1159.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.