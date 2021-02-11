Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition to host meeting on Black parenting

Hewitt PD Citizens Academy
The Hewitt Police Department is accepting applications for its Hewitt Citizens Police Academy 2021.
The academy will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting next week, and is free.
Apply at cityofhewitt.com/282/Police-Department.
Virtual meeting on Black parenting
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on “Black Parenting — The Unique Concerns.” The panel will include parents and children addressing special stresses and pain facing Black families in light of general racism, mass incarceration and police shootings.
Advanced registration is required at tinyurl.om/7ad593eg.
For questions, call 717-7903.
District 2 bulk waste collection
Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 2 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The service is free. A map showing the District 2 boundaries can be found on the city’s website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what should be picked up.
Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Single Moms Mystery Theatre
Victorious Life Church and Connect Moms will host A Night To Remember, Single Moms Mystery Dinner Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
The event is an opportunity for single moms and their children to celebrate. Sponsors are inviting single moms from the Waco community to get dressed up and connect with other single moms.
The event will include a dinner theater-style meal, child care with dinner for the kids and gifts just for mom, all at no cost to guests.
For more information, call 424-1340 or email amandah@vlcwaco.com.
Bruceville-Eddy chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department’s annual chili dinner will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive.
The $10 all-you-can-eat dinner comes with drink and dessert.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, orders will be to-go only. For more information, email Butch Shollenberger at Msholl09@sbcglobal.net or call 315-1159.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.