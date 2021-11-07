Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition to host Zoom Q&A

Cooking class at YMCA
Caitlyn Lewis will lead a cooking class Thursday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, in observance of Diabetes Awareness Month. Cost is $10 per person, and registration ends Monday.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Waco Rotary Club
Seven Waco Rotary Club members who served in the U.S. armed forces will be recognized in a video tribute during the club's meeting at noon Monday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The tribute was developed by Troop 308 Scout Anthony Foti as his Eagle Scout project. Brad Livingston, Larry Holze, the Mayborn Museum and Baylor University Library students assisted. The meeting is free but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.
CRRC hosts Zoom Q&A
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom format presentation, “Everything You Wanted to Know About Race But Were Afraid to Ask," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The coalition board will make up the panel to answer any questions on the subject in honor of the coalition’s 20th anniversary. For more information, call 254-717-7903.
Woodway veterans breakfast
The city of Woodway will host a free veteran's breakfast at 9 a.m. Friday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Registration is available at discoverwoodway.com.
Veterans Day parade
The Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Waco.
The parade will follow the traditional route along Austin Avenue, from 12th Street to Heritage Square.
