Waco-area news briefs: Community Race Relations Coalition to host Zoom Q&A

Cooking class at YMCA

Caitlyn Lewis will lead a cooking class Thursday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, in observance of Diabetes Awareness Month. Cost is $10 per person, and registration ends Monday.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Waco Rotary Club

Seven Waco Rotary Club members who served in the U.S. armed forces will be recognized in a video tribute during the club's meeting at noon Monday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The tribute was developed by Troop 308 Scout Anthony Foti as his Eagle Scout project. Brad Livingston, Larry Holze, the Mayborn Museum and Baylor University Library students assisted. The meeting is free but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

CRRC hosts Zoom Q&A

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom format presentation, “Everything You Wanted to Know About Race But Were Afraid to Ask," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.