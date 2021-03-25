Waco-area news briefs: Compost, topsoil fundraiser Saturday

Topsoil, compost pickup
Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until Saturday’s pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.
Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to help.
Chicken fundraiser, raffle
Faith Walk Church’s annual barbecue chicken fundraiser and raffle will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A plate consisting of a barbecue chicken leg quarter and brisket, beans, potato salad and a drink is $10.
To order, call 235-1595.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph's of Elk will have a Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
Fish, shrimp fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902's drive-thru shrimp and fish fry will start at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.
Pet adoption event
Texell Credit Union is hosting a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.
The Humane Society will bring its mobile adoption unit and have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.
Waco Pets Alive! and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets will join the Humane Society at the event.
Light up the Dark 5K
The Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K will be Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo.
The event is a family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options for participants to fight human trafficking in Waco and around the world.
The in-person event will feature food trucks, music and games.
For more information, go to unboundwaco.org/unbound5k or email waco@unboundnow.org.
