 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Compost, topsoil fundraiser Saturday
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Compost, topsoil fundraiser Saturday

  • 0

Topsoil, compost pickup

Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until Saturday’s pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.

Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to help.

Chicken fundraiser, raffle

Faith Walk Church’s annual barbecue chicken fundraiser and raffle will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 700 S. Robinson Drive.

A plate consisting of a barbecue chicken leg quarter and brisket, beans, potato salad and a drink is $10.

To order, call 235-1595.

Lenten fish fry

St. Joseph's of Elk will have a Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.

The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.

Fish, shrimp fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902's drive-thru shrimp and fish fry will start at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.

Plates are $10 each and will be to-go only.

Pet adoption event

Texell Credit Union is hosting a pet adoption event, in coordination with the Humane Society of Central Texas, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Texell’s branch at 1221 Hewitt Drive, Suite A, next to Bush’s Chicken.

The Humane Society will bring its mobile adoption unit and have adoptable pets on hand for families to meet.

Waco Pets Alive! and Central Texas Lost and Found Pets will join the Humane Society at the event.

Light up the Dark 5K

The Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K will be Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo.

The event is a family-friendly “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human trafficking work of Unbound. There are in-person and virtual options for participants to fight human trafficking in Waco and around the world.

The in-person event will feature food trucks, music and games.

For more information, go to unboundwaco.org/unbound5k or email waco@unboundnow.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pledges to administer 200M shots in 100 days

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert