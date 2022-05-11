Waco-area news briefs:Congressman Pete Sessions to host town hall meeting in West

Table tennis tournament

The Waco Table Tennis Club’s annual double-elimination tournament will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave. Cost is $5 to play, plus entry fee for The Center. Registration is open until May 19. For details, email jimmymdorrell@gmail.com.

Boots on the Brazos

Boots on the Brazos, a fundraising event supporting The Arc of McLennan County, will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse and live music and dancing with Weldon Henson and Band. Tickets cost $110. Attire is casual or western. For details, call 254-756-7491.

Blood pressure monitoring

Registration for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jubilee Market, 1505 N. 15th St. The program will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Sessions town hall

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will host a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.

For more information, call 254-633-4500.

Democratic women to meet

Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Salvation Army Car Show

The Salvation Army of Waco will host a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 300 Webster Ave.

The Untouchables Car Club of Waco is putting on the fundraiser show, which will be family-friendly and outdoors.

Attendance is free for spectators, with donations of money or items to stock the food pantry accepted. Entry is $5, or $5 worth of groceries, per car. Check-in will start at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

