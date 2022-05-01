Waco-area news briefs: Connally ISD to host town hall meeting about bond election

Youth Council deadline

The city of Waco is seeking dedicated, enthusiastic and motivated teens to join the 2022-23 Waco Youth Council. It is an opportunity to play an active role in addressing community issues and to serve as youth ambassadors for the city. The deadline to apply is Monday. Information and applications are available at www.waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp. For more information, email WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.

City candidate forum

The Kendrick Neighborhood Association will have a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Monday at Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane.

Waco City Council District 2 candidates Armando Arvizu, Alice Rodriguez and Tiffany Vidaña have been invited to participate.

Amber and David Nava will moderate.

Early voting will continue Monday and Tuesday, and Election Day is Saturday.

Connally ISD town hall

Connally ISD will have an informational town hall meeting about its bond election at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Connally Elementary School cafeteria, 300 Cadet Way.

Residents are encouraged to bring any questions. The $39 million bond proposal would fund a new elementary school in the district.

Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the board room at the Connally ISD Administration Building, 200 Cadet Way. Election Day is Saturday.

Catholic Charities Giving Day

Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a Giving Day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church annex, 1401 Washington Ave.

Items to be given out at the drive-thru event include diapers, wipes, hygiene kits, books for kids and cleaning supplies. There will also be prize vouchers to special winners.

For more information, contact Cathy Olson Muth at cathy-muth@ccctx.org or 512-651-6158.

