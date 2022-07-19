Waco-area news briefs: Construction forces lane closures along Highway 6

Highway 6 closures

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the outside lane of Highway 6/Loop 340 on Wednesday near Beverly Drive to set beams on the new frontage road.

The westbound outside lane will be closed in the morning and the eastbound outside lane will be closed in the afternoon. Crews will also fully close the westbound frontage road from the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to the where the frontage road meets Beverly Drive.

The closures and work will occur all day Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open cooling centers starting Wednesday through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

Wednesday through Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at the city of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

Saturday and Sunday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Adult Ed graduation

McLennan Community College’s Adult Education & Literacy program will host a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the MCC Conference Center. The ceremony will honor 38 students completing Graduate Education Development requirements, nine competing the Educator Paraprofessional Certification program and 10 completing the Certified Nurse Assistant program.

For more information, contact Michelle Telg-Moore at 254-299-8760.

Storytelling Guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.